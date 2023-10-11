Alert Issued For NY 17-Year-Old Missing Over 24 Hours

Albany County resident Marissa Moffre, of Colonie, was last seen at around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to Colonie Police.

Police did not say where the girl was last seen or what she was wearing at the time.

Moffre is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2811.

