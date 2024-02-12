Alert Issued For Missing 26-Year-Old Man From Hudson Valley

Putnam County resident Colin Albert Marma of Garrison, age 26, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 2, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, Feb. 12.

Marma, a vulnerable adult who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black gym pants, red sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

He is described as a white man who is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The vehicle he had been driving, a 2004 Mercedes with New York registration KXE6055, was found over the weekend in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan, the Sheriff's Office said.

Marma is now believed to be in the New York City area. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (845) 225-4300.

