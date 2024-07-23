Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Alert Issued For Missing 25-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman

A 25-year-old woman from the region has gone missing, and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Dutchess County resident Maria Ortiz, of Poughkeepsie.

Dutchess County resident Maria Ortiz, of Poughkeepsie.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

New York State Police issued an alert on Tuesday, July 23, following the disappearance of Dutchess County resident Maria Ortiz, of Poughkeepsie.

Police noted that "Maria is small in stature," and has brown eyes, black hair, and of a thin build. 

 The images shown above are the only ones available at this time, police said.

She is known to frequent the Poughkeepsie and New York City areas.

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 845-677-7300. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE