Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old boy in Westchester who may require medical attention. 

Ayden Gusan, age 14, was last seen in Yonkers at School Street in the area of Waverly Place, police said. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department
Ayden Gusan, age 14, was last seen on Wednesday, April 19 in Yonkers in the area of School Street at Waverly Place, according to the Yonkers Police Department. 

Gusan is described as being 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, black shorts, and black and red sneakers. 

He may require medical attention, police said. 

Anyone with any information as to Gusan's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 914-377-7900. 

