Alert Issued After Pastries Sold In Hudson Valley With Undeclared Allergens

A consumer alert issued by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets on Wednesday, May 22, warns of undeclared wheat allergens in several products that were manufactured by Local Roots Bakery and sold throughout New York State.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company – considered an unapproved/unlicensed source by the state – failed to declare wheat allergens in its cinnamon buns, mini cinnamon buns, alfajores duos, brownies, and muffins.

Affected products were sold in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island.

Food inspectors discovered the misbranding following a consumer complaint and subsequent product sampling.

Testing conducted by the New York State Food Laboratory confirmed that the products contained wheat allergens.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the misbranding.

Consumers who purchased the products are advised to throw them out and to email the Department of Agriculture and Markets at agr.sm.hpregistrations@agriculture.ny.gov.

