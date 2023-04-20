Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting: Manslaughter Charges Against NY Actor Dropped, Report Says

Prosecutors in New Mexico, where the 65-year-old had been shooting scenes for the film “Rust” at the time of the shooting, are planning to drop the two counts of involuntary manslaughter against him in the death of Halyna Hutchins, his attorneys told the outlet.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," ABC News quoted his attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, as saying.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 21, 2021 at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, located about 13 miles southwest of Santa Fe. Baldwin was preparing to film a scene for the Western film that required his character to remove a gun from his holster and then point it at the camera.

As he explained how the scene would play out, Baldwin removed the gun and a live round was fired, striking Hutchins in the chest and director Joel Souza in the shoulder, according to investigators.

Hutchins was flown to a hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced dead. She was 42 years old.

Souza was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and was released the following morning.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies had initially announced that Baldwin, along with the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, would be criminally charged in January 2023.

They were to be charged “in the alternative,” she said, meaning that a jury would not decide if they were guilty, but would instead decide what definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty of.

Additionally, assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement related to the charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon, which includes a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

It was not immediately clear if the charges against Gutierrez-Reed would also be dropped.

“Rust” resumed filming in January outside of New Mexico, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A native New Yorker, Baldwin was born on Long Island in Amityville, raised in Massapequa, and now resides in the Hamptons, in Amagansett.

