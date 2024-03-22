Airport In Region Undergoing Upgrades, Modernization

The Sullivan County Internatinal Airport in Swan Lake is receiving a facelift and moderzations in an effort to increase tourism and fuel economic growth, said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday, March 22.

The project, which was awarded $18.5 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, will replace the original 55-year-old terminal with a spacious, new 15,000-square-foot, energy-efficient building that will become both a welcoming destination for visitors to the region and a popular spot for residents to come and enjoy the Catskill Region’s scenic beauty, Hochul's Office said.

The new terminal will feature plentiful natural lighting, an all-electric HVAC system utilizing high-efficiency heat pumps integrated with geothermal wells, an enlarged restaurant and bar area with an outdoor dining area, a pilot’s lounge, and other amenities that will enhance the passenger experience and create a modern travel center.

“Airports are the front doors to our Upstate communities and vital economic engines for the region,” Hochul said. “This project will provide the Catskills with the state-of-the-art airport it deserves and greet thousands of visitors per year as they explore the region.”

The Sullivan County International Airport was one of nine Upstate airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Hochul in September 2022.

Constructed in 1969, a major feature of the new terminal building will be a two-story glass curtain wall that will offer views looking across the apron, taxiway, and runway to the Catskill Mountains, and also provide natural daylight to most of the occupiable spaces.

The restaurant/bar area on the second floor will also have an adjacent deck for outdoor dining and the main first-floor waiting area will have an adjacent covered patio for outdoor seating.

The project has a total estimated cost of $23 million and is expected to create approximately 260 jobs. Work on the airport is expected to be completed by the spring of 2025.

