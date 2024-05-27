Actor/Writers Group Seeking Talent From Hudson Valley

The group says it's "Seeking playwrights who like to work with actors, and actors looking to work with new playwrights, to workshop new plays from writers from the Hudson Valley community. People who are motivated to be with a group of artists to share, grow and build."

Among the areas it's looking to draw people from are: Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Wappingers Falls, Cold Spring, Hyde Park, Hudson, New Paltz, Saugerties, Kingston, Rhinebeck, Tarrytown, White Plains, Peekskill, Newburgh, Ellenville, Rosendale, Amenia, Goshen, Cortlandt Manor, Dobbs Ferry, and Briarcliff Manor.

For more information, click here.

