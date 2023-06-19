Alleged Sexual Assault Of Child: 28-Year-Old Orange County Man Faces Pair Of Felony Charges

The New York State Police Child Abuse Unit (CAU) in Orange County announced on Monday, June 19 the arrest of Trevon O. Hudson, age 28, of the city of Middletown.

The investigation began after authorities said they received an allegation of a man engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old.

Hudson was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court on Friday, June 16, and charged with:

Predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony,

Sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D felony,

Forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor,

Endangering the welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor.

Hudson was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear before the City of Middletown Court on Tuesday, June 20.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Hudson or knows of someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Child Abuse Unit at 845-344-5300.

The joint investigation was conducted by the:

New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in conjunction,

Orange County Child Protective Services,

Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.

