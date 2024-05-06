Accused Crew Member Wanted For Liquor Store Thefts Brought To NJ From Rockland

How long she'll remain jailed in the Garden State is open to question, however.

Clarkstown police nabbed repeat offender Shatoya L. Smith, 26, of the Orange County, NY town of Newburgh on a fugitive warrant, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She’d been held in the Rockland County Correctional Center in New City before being extradited to New Jersey early last week to be charged in connection with a series of thefts from the Prospect Street Bottle King the chief said.

Although Smith was still being held in the Hudson County Jail on Monday, May 6, it's doubtful she'll remain there for very long.

Last month, a Superior Court judge in Hackensack released another accused fugitive member of the crew, Carlan S. Newby, 24, also of Newburgh, after just two days.

Three others – fellow Newburgh residents Latifah Smith and Adriane Byrd and Miata Mitchell of Poughkeepsie were arrested this past December and subsequently released under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Glen Rock detectives have painstakingly worked the case for nearly a year, identifying and charging the various individuals through surveillance video and cooperation from local police in Orange County and elsewhere.

