$90K Fraud: Hudson Valley Woman Sentenced For Insurance Scam

A Hudson Valley woman will face time behind bars after she falsified hospital visits for years in order to get money from her insurance company.

A Wallkill woman who admitted to making up hospital trips to scam her insurance company will spend at least two years in prison, authorities said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/lukesouthern
Sophie Grieser
Orange County resident Shirley Bowens, age 50, received her sentence of two to six years in prison on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the county’s district attorney announced.

From 2019 to 2021, the town of Wallkill resident submitted fake bills to her insurance company, claiming that she and members of her family had been hospitalized and gotten various treatments.

According to her pleadings, these treatments and visits were all fictitious. In all, Bowens, who had prior experience in medical billing, had stolen around $90,000 from her insurance company.

“While the defendant might have hoped for easy money,” said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, “instead the dedicated investigators who are part of the Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force identified her criminal actions and ensured that she was held accountable.”

Bowens had previously pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny. 

