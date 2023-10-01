9-Year-Old Girl Missing At State Park In Upstate NY, Massive Search Underway (Developing)

Charlotte Sena, age 9, was last seen at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in Saratoga County, at Moreau Lake State Park in the town of Moreau.

She was camping with her family at the time of her disappearance, WNYT reports.

The incident sparked a heavy police response from multiple agencies, including New York State Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, and Forest Rangers. Search crews are using infrared drones and dogs.

State Police described the child as 5-feet-1-inch tall and 90 pounds, with dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a tie dye Pokemon shirt, blue pants, and black Crocs.

Moreau Lake State Park is over 6,200 acres and includes over 20 miles of hiking trails.

Troopers are asking anyone with information in the case to contact State Police at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

