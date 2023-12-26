9 Injured, 2 Critical In Orange County Christmas Night Crash

The Orange County incident happened on Monday, Dec. 25 in the town of Crawford.

Just after 10 p.m., a 2020 Kia Telluride SUV, driven by a 42-year-old woman, was traveling north on Orange County Route 17 with seven passengers -– three adults aged 75, 42, and 40, and four children between the ages of four and nine — the Crawford Police Department said.

As the SUV crossed State Route 52, it collided with a 2013 Audi S4 traveling west.

The 21-year-old Audi driver and all eight people in the Kia were taken to local hospitals for injuries.

Police announced that one child and one adult from the Kia are in critical condition. The rest of the victims are stable.

Further information, including the identities of those involved in the crash, has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Town of Crawford Police Department at 845-744-3300 or the department’s tip line at 845-744-HINT (4468).

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.