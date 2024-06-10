Eighth-Grade Student From Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly In 'Accident': 'Amazing Young Man'

Mark Anthony Giordano, an eighth-grade student at Harrison's Louis M. Klein Middle School, was killed after falling from a building in a "fatal accident" on Sunday evening, June 9 that occurred near the Harrison Metro-North train station, according to reports and Harrison Central School District Superintendent Louis N. Wool.

Well-loved by his fellow students, coaches, and teachers, Giordano was a member of the Harrison Wrestling Team, where he wrestled varsity at 220 pounds.

Giordano met plenty of success with the team, becoming an All-League Wrestler and Sectional Championship Qualifier. He also was a successful football player.

"Most important, he was always respectful, polite, and a wonderful loving teammate, brother, and son," the team said in a statement on Monday, June 10, adding, "Mark was an amazing young man who accomplished so much in so little time."

Wool also put out a statement following Giordano's death:

"Nothing is more difficult to fathom nor more tragic to experience than the loss of a child," Wool wrote in a message to district families, adding, "Mark was beloved by his teachers, coaches, and friends."

The district has since organized support systems for students, faculty, and staff affected by Giordano's death, Wool added.

"If your child has been impacted by Mark's tragic death and needs support, please reach out to your principal," Wool wrote, continuing, "In moments of extraordinary tragedy, I am always comforted by the generosity and love our community shows to those most in need and one another."

To support Giordano's family, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise donations. The fundraiser had already collected over $32,000 as of Monday, June 10.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

More information regarding the circumstances of Giordano's death has not yet been released by Metro-North officials.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.