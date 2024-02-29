72 MPH Wind Gust Reported During Storm: Here's Rundown From Region

Widespread 40 to 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts were reported across the region as a powerful storm accompanying a frontal system swept through the Northeast.
The highest reported gust -- at 72 miles per hour -- happened on Long Island just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 on top of a building in Stony Brook at 159 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are more wind-gust reports from locations in New York and Connecticut.
Location Speed Time/Date Provider
New York
Nassau County
Bayville 64 MPH 1226 AM 02/29 WXFLOW
Wantagh 50 MPH 1255 AM 02/29 NYSM
Bellmore 50 MPH 1259 AM 02/29 CWOP
NW Uniondale 47 MPH 1250 AM 02/29 MESOWEST
Merrick 46 MPH 1125 PM 02/28 CWOP
NW Uniondale 44 MPH 0100 AM 02/29 MESOWEST
SW Manhasset 43 MPH 0100 AM 02/29 MESOWEST
Massapequa Park 41 MPH 1245 AM 02/29 CWOP
Suffolk County
Stony Brook 72 MPH 1225 AM 02/29 CWOP
Eatons Neck 63 MPH 1259 AM 02/29 WXFLOW
Baiting Hollow 59 MPH 1244 AM 02/29 CWOP
Great South Bay 57 MPH 1028 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Westhampton Airport 54 MPH 1049 PM 02/28 ASOS
Great Gull Island 53 MPH 0331 AM 02/29 WXFLOW
Farmingdale Airport 52 MPH 1254 AM 02/29 ASOS
Shoreham 52 MPH 0130 AM 02/29 DAVIS
Southold 51 MPH 1135 PM 02/28 CWOP
Blue Point 51 MPH 0102 AM 02/29 WXFLOW
Islip Airport 49 MPH 1104 PM 02/28 ASOS
Shirley Airport 48 MPH 1049 PM 02/28 ASOS
East Moriches CG 48 MPH 1108 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Mecox Bay 47 MPH 1106 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Fire Island CG 47 MPH 0108 AM 02/29 WXFLOW
Mount Sinai 46 MPH 0135 AM 02/29 DAVIS
Orient 45 MPH 1135 PM 02/28 CWOP
Montauk Airport 45 MPH 0231 AM 02/29 ASOS
Southold 45 MPH 0410 AM 02/29 NYSM
Brookhaven 44 MPH 1000 PM 02/28 CWOP
West Gilgo Beach 43 MPH 0100 AM 02/29 CWOP
Fishers Island Airport 42 MPH 1053 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Stony Brook 41 MPH 0105 AM 02/29 NYSM
Napeague 41 MPH 0159 AM 02/29 WXFLOW
Bellport 40 MPH 0945 PM 02/28 DAVIS
Babylon 40 MPH 1115 PM 02/28 DAVIS
Westchester County
Tappan Zee Light 14 59 MPH 1156 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
White Plains Airport 56 MPH 1205 AM 02/29 ASOS
Croton 48 MPH 1143 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Peekskill 43 MPH 1128 PM 02/28 CWOP
Disbrow Park 43 MPH 1240 AM 02/29 MESOWEST
Somers 42 MPH 1230 AM 02/29 NYSM
Mamaroneck 40 MPH 1145 PM 02/28 DAVIS
Rockland County
Suffern 43 MPH 1145 PM 02/28 NYSM
Orange County
Montgomery Airport 54 MPH 0848 PM 02/28 AWOS
Warwick 44 MPH 0815 PM 02/28 NYSM
Otisville 42 MPH 0855 PM 02/28 NYSM
US Military Academy 42 MPH 1055 PM 02/28 RAWS
Stewart Airport 40 MPH 1045 PM 02/28 AWOS
Putnam County
Brewster 43 MPH 1000 PM 02/28 NYSM
Patterson 40 MPH 1030 PM 02/28 DAVIS
New York City
Manhattan
Central Park 49 MPH 0930 PM 02/28 ASOS
Midtown Manhattan 49 MPH 1200 AM 02/29 NYSM
Washington Heights 45 MPH 1225 AM 02/29 AWS
Bronx
Fordham 44 MPH 0950 PM 02/28 NYSM
Brooklyn
Brooklyn College 57 MPH 0945 PM 02/28 NYSM
South Slope 45 MPH 1038 PM 02/28 CWOP
Dyker Heights 41 MPH 0945 PM 02/28 CWOP
Queens
Kew Garden Hills 61 MPH 1005 PM 02/28 NYSM
NYC/JFK Airport 58 MPH 1026 PM 02/28 ASOS
NYC/La Guardia 55 MPH 0855 PM 02/28 ASOS
Breezy Point 48 MPH 0945 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Staten Island
College of Staten Island 55 MPH 0935 PM 02/28 NYSM
2 SE Elizabeth 48 MPH 1200 AM 02/29 NDBC
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bridgeport Airport 56 MPH 1229 AM 02/29 ASOS
Stamford 51 MPH 1215 AM 02/29 CWOP
Norwalk 51 MPH 1256 AM 02/29 CWOP
Fairfield 46 MPH 1025 PM 02/28 CWOP
Danbury Airport 45 MPH 1054 PM 02/28 ASOS
Middlesex County
Middletown - Rt9nb - On Ramp 47 MPH 0200 AM 02/29 MESOWEST
Chester Airport 41 MPH 0155 AM 02/29 AWOS
New Haven County
Lighthouse Point 46 MPH 1011 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Stony Creek 44 MPH 1017 PM 02/28 CWOP
New Haven Airport 44 MPH 1215 AM 02/29 ASOS
Hammonasset 42 MPH 1053 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Milford 41 MPH 1132 PM 02/28 CWOP
Meriden Airport 40 MPH 1016 PM 02/28 ASOS
New London County
Groton Airport 45 MPH 0251 AM 02/29 ASOS
Maritime Stations
ESE Norwalk 53 MPH 1018 PM 02/28 WXFLOW
Stongington Outer Breakwater 47 MPH 0206 AM 02/29 WXFLOW
USCG Academy 45 MPH 0253 AM 02/29 WXFLOW
Groton 41 MPH 1200 AM 02/29 NDBC
