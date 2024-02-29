72 MPH Wind Gust Reported During Storm: Here's Rundown From Region

Widespread 40 to 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts were reported across the region as a powerful storm accompanying a frontal system swept through the Northeast.

The highest reported gust -- at 72 miles per hour -- happened on Long Island just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 on top of a building in Stony Brook at 159 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are more wind-gust reports from locations in New York and Connecticut.

Location Speed Time/Date Provider

New York

Nassau County

Bayville 64 MPH 1226 AM 02/29 WXFLOW

Wantagh 50 MPH 1255 AM 02/29 NYSM

Bellmore 50 MPH 1259 AM 02/29 CWOP

NW Uniondale 47 MPH 1250 AM 02/29 MESOWEST

Merrick 46 MPH 1125 PM 02/28 CWOP

NW Uniondale 44 MPH 0100 AM 02/29 MESOWEST

SW Manhasset 43 MPH 0100 AM 02/29 MESOWEST

Massapequa Park 41 MPH 1245 AM 02/29 CWOP

Suffolk County

Stony Brook 72 MPH 1225 AM 02/29 CWOP

Eatons Neck 63 MPH 1259 AM 02/29 WXFLOW

Baiting Hollow 59 MPH 1244 AM 02/29 CWOP

Great South Bay 57 MPH 1028 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Westhampton Airport 54 MPH 1049 PM 02/28 ASOS

Great Gull Island 53 MPH 0331 AM 02/29 WXFLOW

Farmingdale Airport 52 MPH 1254 AM 02/29 ASOS

Shoreham 52 MPH 0130 AM 02/29 DAVIS

Southold 51 MPH 1135 PM 02/28 CWOP

Blue Point 51 MPH 0102 AM 02/29 WXFLOW

Islip Airport 49 MPH 1104 PM 02/28 ASOS

Shirley Airport 48 MPH 1049 PM 02/28 ASOS

East Moriches CG 48 MPH 1108 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Mecox Bay 47 MPH 1106 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Fire Island CG 47 MPH 0108 AM 02/29 WXFLOW

Mount Sinai 46 MPH 0135 AM 02/29 DAVIS

Orient 45 MPH 1135 PM 02/28 CWOP

Montauk Airport 45 MPH 0231 AM 02/29 ASOS

Southold 45 MPH 0410 AM 02/29 NYSM

Brookhaven 44 MPH 1000 PM 02/28 CWOP

West Gilgo Beach 43 MPH 0100 AM 02/29 CWOP

Fishers Island Airport 42 MPH 1053 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Stony Brook 41 MPH 0105 AM 02/29 NYSM

Napeague 41 MPH 0159 AM 02/29 WXFLOW

Bellport 40 MPH 0945 PM 02/28 DAVIS

Babylon 40 MPH 1115 PM 02/28 DAVIS

Westchester County

Tappan Zee Light 14 59 MPH 1156 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

White Plains Airport 56 MPH 1205 AM 02/29 ASOS

Croton 48 MPH 1143 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Peekskill 43 MPH 1128 PM 02/28 CWOP

Disbrow Park 43 MPH 1240 AM 02/29 MESOWEST

Somers 42 MPH 1230 AM 02/29 NYSM

Mamaroneck 40 MPH 1145 PM 02/28 DAVIS

Rockland County

Suffern 43 MPH 1145 PM 02/28 NYSM

Orange County

Montgomery Airport 54 MPH 0848 PM 02/28 AWOS

Warwick 44 MPH 0815 PM 02/28 NYSM

Otisville 42 MPH 0855 PM 02/28 NYSM

US Military Academy 42 MPH 1055 PM 02/28 RAWS

Stewart Airport 40 MPH 1045 PM 02/28 AWOS

Putnam County

Brewster 43 MPH 1000 PM 02/28 NYSM

Patterson 40 MPH 1030 PM 02/28 DAVIS

New York City

Manhattan

Central Park 49 MPH 0930 PM 02/28 ASOS

Midtown Manhattan 49 MPH 1200 AM 02/29 NYSM

Washington Heights 45 MPH 1225 AM 02/29 AWS

Bronx

Fordham 44 MPH 0950 PM 02/28 NYSM

Brooklyn

Brooklyn College 57 MPH 0945 PM 02/28 NYSM

South Slope 45 MPH 1038 PM 02/28 CWOP

Dyker Heights 41 MPH 0945 PM 02/28 CWOP

Queens

Kew Garden Hills 61 MPH 1005 PM 02/28 NYSM

NYC/JFK Airport 58 MPH 1026 PM 02/28 ASOS

NYC/La Guardia 55 MPH 0855 PM 02/28 ASOS

Breezy Point 48 MPH 0945 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Staten Island

College of Staten Island 55 MPH 0935 PM 02/28 NYSM

2 SE Elizabeth 48 MPH 1200 AM 02/29 NDBC

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bridgeport Airport 56 MPH 1229 AM 02/29 ASOS

Stamford 51 MPH 1215 AM 02/29 CWOP

Norwalk 51 MPH 1256 AM 02/29 CWOP

Fairfield 46 MPH 1025 PM 02/28 CWOP

Danbury Airport 45 MPH 1054 PM 02/28 ASOS

Middlesex County

Middletown - Rt9nb - On Ramp 47 MPH 0200 AM 02/29 MESOWEST

Chester Airport 41 MPH 0155 AM 02/29 AWOS

New Haven County

Lighthouse Point 46 MPH 1011 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Stony Creek 44 MPH 1017 PM 02/28 CWOP

New Haven Airport 44 MPH 1215 AM 02/29 ASOS

Hammonasset 42 MPH 1053 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Milford 41 MPH 1132 PM 02/28 CWOP

Meriden Airport 40 MPH 1016 PM 02/28 ASOS

New London County

Groton Airport 45 MPH 0251 AM 02/29 ASOS

Maritime Stations

ESE Norwalk 53 MPH 1018 PM 02/28 WXFLOW

Stongington Outer Breakwater 47 MPH 0206 AM 02/29 WXFLOW

USCG Academy 45 MPH 0253 AM 02/29 WXFLOW

Groton 41 MPH 1200 AM 02/29 NDBC

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.