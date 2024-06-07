The annual event was held in Rockland County in Spring Valley on Thursday, June 6.

During the event, sponsored by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office with the Spring Valley Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Rockland County District Attorney’s, residents were given gift cards in exchange for guns.

Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco said the guns collected included:

Four assault rifles

29 handguns

32 rifles and shotguns

Two antique or non-working guns

Individuals also turned in several swords and other edged weapons for destruction.

"Gun violence continues to create a threat to public safety for the residents of Rockland County and our State," said Sheriff Falco. “I will continue to partner with all of Rockland County law enforcement in our continuing efforts to keep the people of our county safe."

