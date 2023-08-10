66-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

The collision took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9 on Route 9W north in the Town of Newburgh of the intersection with Old Post Road.

The victim, from Newburgh, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died from his injuries, said Lt. Dennis Carpenter, of the town of Newburgh Police.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

An investigation is underway.

Newburgh Police were assisted by:

Town of Newburgh EMS

Middle Hope Fire Department

Orange County Medical Examiner's Office

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

