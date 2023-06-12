61-Year-Old Man Dies After Hitting 'Roadkill,' Losing Control Of Vehicle In Hudson Valley

The accident took place in Northern Westchester County around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 11 on Dogwood Road in Cortlandt.

According to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, the unidentified man from Putnam Valley was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Nevel said a preliminary investigation reveals that the driver may have hit “roadkill” which caused his bike to leave the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

