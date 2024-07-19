$5K Reward Offered For 18-Year-Old Man Wanted For Homicide In Rockland

The Haverstraw Police Department in Rockland County is offering a $5,000 reward for help in finding 18-year-old Yandie Martinez of Haverstraw, who is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Monday, July 1 around 4 p.m., the department announced on Friday, July 19.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information can call Haverstraw Police at 845-354-1500.

