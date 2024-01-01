5 Killed In New Year's Day Crash Near Whitestone Bridge In Queens

It happened Monday, Jan. 1 at around dawn in Queens on the northbound Cross Island Parkway, near Exit 36 and the Whitestone Bridge.

Authorities said the two-vehicle collision involved a Honda SUV and Mazda sedan, with all five victims in the Mazda.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The Mazda, which was traveling "at a high rate of speed" overturned after hitting a curb, ejecting three of the five, according to NBC New York.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

