41-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Multiple Vehicles In Upstate NY

A man was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on a roadway in the region.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in Saratoga County on Route 146 near the intersection of Route 9 in Clifton Park. 

New York State Police say an investigation determined Christopher E. Merritt, age 41, of Spring Hill, Florida, was walking across the roadway, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by two vehicles traveling eastbound. 

Both vehicles immediately stopped, contacted 911 to dispatch emergency services, and cooperated with the investigation. 

Merritt succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

