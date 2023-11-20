4 Drivers Injured In Crash At Raceway In Hudson Valley After Leading Horse Stumbles

The incident happened during the eighth race at the Yonkers Raceway on Friday, Nov. 17, when the leading horse in the race tripped and fell over, resulting in a collision that involved the trailing horses and drivers, according to a spokesperson for Empire City Casino by MGM Resort.

Although the horses involved in the race were found to be uninjured, four drivers sustained "varying degrees of injuries," the spokesperson said, adding that they are expected to recover.

The exact extent of the drivers' injuries were not released.

"The safety of our horses and drivers is always our top priority, and we are grateful to all racing officials and team members, first responders, and the racing community at large for their continued support of these athletes," the spokesperson said in a statement about the incident.

The crash resulted in the rest of Friday's racing event being canceled. Racing will resume on Monday, Nov. 20, Yonkers Raceway officials said.

A video depicting the crash can be viewed by clicking here,

