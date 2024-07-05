4 Boaters, 2 Dogs Rescued After Boat Capsizes In Hudson River

The incident occurred in Dutchess County near New Hamburgh and the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 3.

According to Chief Jeffrey Renihan of the New Hamburg Fire Department, the department responded to a water emergency call that four people and two animals were hanging on a 17-foot boat that had capsized in the Hudson River.

When crews arrived in the department's boat, with help from the New York State Police Aviation, they found the boat on the north of the bridge.

Renihan said one person was sitting on a tube with two small dogs, and the three other occupants were hanging on the boat.

Renihan said that a throw rope bag was deployed to two women on the stern of the boat and that they were safely brought onboard using the dive door of the fire department's vessel.

The chief said a man at the boat's bow was also thrown a rope and safely boarded the rescue boat.

He added that the person on the raft with the dogs was also rescued.

A quick patient assessment was conducted by EMTs and taken to Chelsea Marina, where they were evaluated by the town of Wappinger Falls EMs and released, Renihan said.

"With boating season here, we wanted to stress the importance of wearing life jackets while on a boat," Renihan said. "These boaters did have life jackets but were not wearing them."

The chief said the life jackets were under the seats, and the occupants could not retrieve them when the boat capsized without warning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.