36 Years After Upstate NY Waitress Found Bludgeoned To Death, Her Killer Remains Free

The 28-year-old Saratoga County resident's body was found in the town of Northumberland, on the side of Putnam Road just east of Jacob Drive, by a passing truck driver on the morning of July 6, 1988.

It came hours after Devizzio’s father reported her missing to the Saratoga Springs Police Department after she failed to show up for her waitress job at Mangino’s Restaurant on State Route 9P in Malta.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the young woman had been bludgeoned to death primarily in the head. Her body had suffered additional damage from the summer heat, insects, and dogs.

Devizzio was regularly affiliated with food and drink service workers who would be out well after hours into the morning, and was known in the local nightlife scene, deputies said.

Investigators determined she had last been seen leaving a bar on Caroline Street alone early on July 5, 1988. An autopsy found that she had been dead for nearly 30 hours by the time her body was found.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office investigator Jonathan Grady at 518-363-8999 or via this email address.

