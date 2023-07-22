346,000 Stainless Steel Cups Recalled Due To Lead Levels

Lead is toxic if ingested and can cause adverse health effects, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which announced the recall of CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups (8- and 12-ounce versions).

Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw:

blue and green,

pink and purple,

blue and gray,

peach and teal,

black and white,

coral and yellow,

green and pink,

polignac and potpourri,

brown and peach,

rust and salmon,

aqua and periwinkle,

cobalt and mint.

"Cupkin" is printed on the front bottom of the cups, which were sold online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them.

Consumers may contact manufacturer Soojimus for a full refund toll-free at 888-721-0096 Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, email CPSC@Cupkin.com, or visit cupkin.com and click on “Voluntary Recall of our Kids Cups” at the top of the page for more information.

