Trio Nabbed For Hudson Valley Home Burglaries, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County around 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, on Continental Drive in New Windsor.

The men were identified as Queens residents Jamez Torres Tinoco, age 41; Diego Hernandez-Corba, age 29, and Julian Cortes Cacamelo, age 23, after the homeowner called police to say he spotted the men on his home surveillance cameras attempting to enter his home, said Chief Daniel Valeri, of the New Windsor Police.

As officers arrived, a vehicle was fleeing from in front of the home, Valeri said. The house was found to be ransacked with valuables missing, he added.

The vehicle was located after crashing into a rock wall on Blooming Grove Turnpike. One man was taken into custody near the scene. Two others were located a short time later in the vicinity of the residence and taken into custody, Valeri added.

During this investigation, the New Windsor Police Department was also notified of a reported residential burglary in the past on Creamery Drive, Valeri said. A further investigation revealed that the same suspects also committed the burglary at this residence.

The men were charged with felony burglary.

Hernandez-Corba was found to have an active felony warrant out of Westport, Connecticut for burglary. He is also being charged as a fugitive from justice.

Further charges are pending a grand jury proceeding.

The men are being held pending arraignment.

The New Windsor Police Department was assisted on the scene by:

City of Newburgh Police Department

Town of Newburgh Police Department

Town of Cornwall Police Department

Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson Police Department

Town of Woodbury Police Department

Town of Blooming Grove Police Department

Town of Chester Police Department

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

New York State Police.

This incident remains under investigation.

