29-Year-Old Pomona Man Found Shot Dead On Street

Rockland County resident Christian Alvarado of Pomona was found on Monday, July 1, when Haverstraw Police responded to the area of Fairmount Avenue and West Street on a report of shots fired.

According to Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould Jr., Alvarado was found on the ground next to a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

He had been shot multiple times in the torso area, Gould said.

Alvarado was rushed to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gould said the department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact 845-354-1500.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

