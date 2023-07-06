28-Year-Old Killed After BMW Crashes In Orange County

Rockland County resident Dillon Ortiz, was killed in Orange County around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 on Route 293 in the town of Highlands.

An investigation by New York State Police found that a 2019 BMW 335i, driven by Ortiz, a Haverstraw resident, was traveling northbound passed a dump truck on the eastern shoulder that was also traveling north, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel said after passing the truck, Ortiz reentered the roadway and crossed over into the southern lane, and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on the driver's side causing the BMW to leave the roadway and roll off the eastern shoulder coming to a rest in a wooded area.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found Ortiz in the vehicle with a serious head injury.

Ortiz was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Dina Vasto, age 28, from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, a passenger in the pickup truck was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh where she was treated for a broken leg.

The crash remains under investigation.

