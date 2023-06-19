27-Year-Old Killed In I-84 Crash Involving Hudson Valley Resident

It happened around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, June 17 in Tolland County, in the town of Vernon.

A 2014 Honda RGL was traveling westbound in the center lane and a 2009 Nissan Altima was traveling in the left lane when the Altima sideswiped the pickup truck, then overcorrected causing the Nissan to strike the median and roll over, Connecticut State Police said.

The collision caused disabling damage to the Altima and minor damage to the pickup truck.

The operator of the Nissan, Alejandro Jose Defran Marte, age 27, suffered fatal injuries. His place of residence has not yet been released.

The Honda RGL was being operated by a 54-year-old resident of the hamlet of Mount Temper in Ulster County, New York.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Trooper Stefanie Gurski at the Troop C-Tolland barracks at 860-896-3200.

