26-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Juvenile Victim In Greenburgh: Police

Ossining resident Filormo Rolando Paucay-Zhingri, age 26, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on a rape charge following a four-month investigation, Greenburgh Police announced.

Paucay-Zhingri was charged with first-degree rape of a juvenile and arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court before being taken to Westchester County Jail.

The Westchester County Forensic Laboratory and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Division also helped with the investigation leading to Paucay-Zhingri's arrest, police said.

No further information about Paucay-Zhingri's arrest was released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

