26 Charged In 'Hot Lunch' Drugs, Guns Takedown In Hudson Valley

The 26 were scooped up as part of a six-month-long investigation by numerous agencies throughout the Hudson Valley, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

In addition to the 26, Hoovler said two individuals are pending extradition from other states, and one is in ICE custody.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the investigation revealed that Kirkland Salmon was at the center of four different conspiracies to traffic narcotics and firearms through Orange County.

Salmon was supplied with cocaine by two different narcotics suppliers, Owen Beckford, aka Marvin Ottley, and Joshua Arnold, to distribute from his food truck parked in the City of Newburgh.

He was also supplied with firearms to resell in Orange County by Andre Smith.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement learned of Beckford’s and Arnold’s narcotics distribution organizations, both of which distributed cocaine in the City of Newburgh and elsewhere in Orange County. Court records show.

During the investigation, law enforcement recovered 24 firearms and a kilogram of cocaine. On the day of the enforcement action on Tuesday, May 21, police also seized 11 kilograms of cocaine, 90 grams of fentanyl, seven guns, high-capacity magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition, approximately $45,000 of cash, scales, and packaging materials used in narcotics trafficking and ten vehicles. Additionally, law enforcement seized one food truck.

Arrested include:

Joshua Arnold - Criminal sale of a controlled substance

Kimani Beckford - Conspiracy

Owne Beckford, aka Marvin Ottley - Criminal sale of a controlled substance

Mark Berry - Conspiracy

Kird Buckley - Criminal sale of a firearm

Trishanna Cohen - Conspiracy

Zion Crossman - Conspiracy

Shaka Eggeston, Sr. - Conspiracy

Matthew Green - Conspiracy

Carnell Hinson - Conspiracy

William Hrazanek - Conspiracy

Kadeem Jacklyn - Conspiracy

Russell Knight - Conspiracy

Juan Malave - Conspiracy

Rubin Martinez - Conspiracy

Ruperto Martinez - Conspiracy

Chris McDonald - Conspiracy. Pending extradition from Florida

Moyoa McFarlane - Conspiracy

Laura McLaren-Bailey - Conspiracy. Not arrested.

Jose Muir- Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Anthony Nelson - Conspiracy. Not arrested yet

Larry Oates - Conspiracy. Not arrested yet

William Pulley - Criminal sale of a firearm. Pending extradition from North Carolina

Melvin Ramirez - Conspiracy

Dwayne Salmon - Criminal sale of a controlled substance

Kirkland Salmon - Criminal sale of a controlled substance

Henry Santana - Conspiracy

Brian Scott - Conspiracy

Chris Selfridge - Conspiracy

Tyrese Simpson - Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Andre Smith - Criminal sale of a firearm

Shantorian Towles - Conspiracy. Not arrested yet

Otien Williams - Conspiracy

The investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.