$250,000 Winner: Third-Place Powerball Ticket Sold In Orange County

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket for the Wednesday, June 28 game was sold in Orange County at Jai the Sunoco at 1197 Route 208 in Monroe.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game were 19-25-34-57-68 with a Power Ball of 4. Lottery officials said the ticket was worth $50,000, but because the unidentified player purchased five $1 Power Play multipliers, the total jumped to $250,000.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The pot for the Saturday, July 1 game is $493 million.

