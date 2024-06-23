Fair 77°

25-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Victim Outside Bar In Hudson Valley

An investigation has led to the arrest of a man in connection to a stabbing outside a bar in Northern Westchester.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch
Joe Lombardi
New York State Police say the suspect, Luis F. Contreras Paredes, age 25, of Peekskill, engaged in a physical altercation and stabbed the victim in Cortlandt on Crompond Road (Route 202) outside of My Second House Bar. on Wednesday, May 29.

Paredes was charged with assault in the second degree, a Class D felony.

Contreras Paredes was turned over to the custody of Westchester County Corrections for an active, unrelated arrest warrant.

