24-Year-Old Woman From Region Struck, Killed After 'Darting' Into Traffic, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Eva Jacobs, of Obenberg, was struck around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec.. 13, in the town of Callicoon on North Branch Callicoon Center Road.

Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said Jacobs was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck. The 68-year-old driver stayed on the scene and rendered first aid.

Witnesses told police that the victim had "darted out into the roadway," Chaboty said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Elton Harris.

The driver passed a field sobriety test and was not issued any tickets.

Deputy sheriffs were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police.

North Branch and Callicoon Center Fire Departments responded to the call as well as Jeffersonville EMS.

The investigation is continuing.

