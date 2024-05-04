24-Year-Old Man Nabbed In Hudson Valley After Using Counterfeit Bills At Stop & Shop: Police

Brooklyn resident James Breland was processed on forgery and larceny charges on Wednesday, April 24 in connection with an incident in September 2022 at a Fairfield County Stop & Shop, Darien Police announced on Tuesday, April 30.

According to police, during the original incident on Sept. 25, 2022, three men allegedly used $80 in counterfeit bills at the Darien Stop & Shop at 25 Old Kings Hwy North. A Darien detective investigating the case later learned of similar incidents that happened in Connecticut and New York involving the same three men, authorities said.

As the investigation progressed, Breland was identified as one of these suspects. Months after the original incident, on December 8, 2022, an arrest warrant was granted for Breland with a court-set bond of $35,000.

On Tuesday, April 23 around 12:30 p.m., Darien detectives responded to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office in Poughkeepsie to take custody of Breland, who was being held on unrelated charges.

A day later, he was processed for the following charges in connection with the Darien incident:

First-degree forgery;

Sixth-degree larceny;

First-degree conspiracy to forgery;

Sixth-degree conspiracy to larceny.

Breland was later taken to Stamford Court.

