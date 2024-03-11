24-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

The crash occurred in Ulster County around 3:55 p.m., Saturday, March 9 in the town of Ulster on Route 209 south of Sawkill Road.

According to Ulster Police Chief Kyle Berardi, an investigation found that Noah Ortman, age 21, of Ulster, was driving a 1997 Ford Mustang southbound when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the grass median into the northbound lane of Route 209, and was struck by a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old man.

As a result of the impact, the Jeep overturned and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Route 209 North. Ortman sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, Berardi said.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were transported to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by:

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

New York State Police

Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office

Ulster Hose Fire Department

Empress Ambulance.

