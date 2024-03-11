Fair and Windy 48°

24-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

A 24-year-old man was killed during a two-car crash after allegedly losing control of his vehicle in the region.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
The crash occurred in Ulster County around 3:55 p.m., Saturday, March 9 in the town of Ulster on Route 209 south of Sawkill Road.

According to Ulster Police Chief Kyle Berardi, an investigation found that Noah Ortman, age 21, of Ulster, was driving a 1997 Ford Mustang southbound when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the grass median into the northbound lane of Route 209, and was struck by a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old man. 

As a result of the impact, the Jeep overturned and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Route 209 North. Ortman sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, Berardi said.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were transported to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston. 

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

  • The Ulster Police Department was assisted by:
  • Ulster County Sheriff’s Office
  • New York State Police
  • Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office
  • Ulster Hose Fire Department
  • Empress Ambulance.

