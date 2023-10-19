24-Year-Old Admits To Attempting To Meet Girl At Hotel In Rockland, DA Says

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Friday, Oct. 19 that Dylan Choe, of New York City, has also pleaded guilty to disseminating indecent material to minors.

In January of 2023, Choe engaged in an online conversation with a Rockland County District Attorney’s Office undercover investigator on a social media platform, Walsh said.

The undercover investigator claimed to be a 13-year-old girl from Rockland.

"The defendant proceeded to have a sexually explicit conversation with the investigator, whom he thought was a minor," said Walsh. "As conversations advanced, Choe made arrangements for the two to meet at a Rockland County hotel."

On January 19, 2023, Choe checked into a Rockland hotel and waited for the individual he believed to be the girl, according to the DA's office. Neither the name nor location of the hotel has been released.

Choe was then arrested and charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors in the first degree.

“Our office remains committed to ensuring the safety of innocent children in our community," Walsh said. "This case is a clear warning to all that predatory behavior will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice.”

Choe pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 16 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

