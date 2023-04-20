20 Years Later: Arrest Made In 2003 Murder Of Orange County Woman

Orange County resident Edward V. Holley, age 42, of Wawayanda, was arrested on Thursday, April 20, and charged with killing the 20-year-old, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

McDonald's body was found in Orange County on Saturday, March 15, 2003, in the field off Bowser Road in the town of Wallkill.

Her 1991 white Mercury Sable was discovered two days later in an apartment complex parking lot, in the town of Wallkill, said Nevel.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, Nevel said.

At the time of her death, McDonald worked at the Galleria Mall in Middletown and was attending SUNY Orange County Community College.

Police are expected to release additional details at a press conference later on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

