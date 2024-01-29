20-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Stabbing At Sports Facility In Hudson Valley

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 at Hudson Valley Airsoft, located in Putnam County on the Paladin Center Campus on Seminary Hill Road in Carmel.

Arriving Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies and Carmel Police Department officers quickly detained a suspect from Northern Westchester, a 20-year-old Bedford Hills man. His name has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

The victim was also identified as being from Westchester, a 33-year-old Mount Vernon man.

A preliminary investigation by the Town of Carmel Police indicated the stabbing occurred after a dispute between the two during a game of airsoft, which is a military simulation sport.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," Carmel Police said. "The sole suspect is in custody."

Police have not yet released what charge or charges the suspect is facing.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Carmel PD at 845-628-1300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

