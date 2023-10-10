Partly Cloudy 60°

2 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In Hudson Valley

Two lucky players hit it rich with third-prize winnings of $50,000 in the Powerball game by picking four correct numbers and the Powerball.

Two lucky Powerball players won $50K on tickets purchased at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh.
Kathy Reakes
The two purchased their tickets in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh for the Monday, Oct. 8 game, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67, and a Powerball of 14.

No word yet on who the winners are.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

