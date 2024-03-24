Fair 31°

SHARE

2 State Troopers Hospitalized After Crash In Upstate NY

Two New York State Police troopers were seriously injured after a weekend crash.

I-90 in East Greenbush, located in Rensselaer County.

I-90 in East Greenbush, located in Rensselaer County.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in Rensselaer County on I-90 in the town of East Greenbush.

An investigation determined a tractor-trailer struck the vehicle that the two troopers were in from behind. The troopers were at the scene after responding to an earlier crash.

Both troopers were taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, were treated, and have since been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE