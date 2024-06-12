Hudson Valley Duo Charged With Gun, Drug Possession

The incident occurred in Orange County on Monday, June 10, in the city of Newburgh.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) members were patrolling South Street in Newburgh when they spotted a 2005 gray Honda Pilot in violation of traffic laws.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver, Aden Albino, age 19, from Newburgh, and his passenger, Yael Garcia, age 20, also from Newburgh.

While speaking with Albino and Garcia, troopers found an open beer can in the vehicle. Troopers searched the SUV and located a hidden compartment and a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 ghost gun with ammunition under the passenger seat of the vehicle, Nevel said.

K-9 Kell searched the vehicle and located one gram of LSD and 562 grams of cannabis. A search of the center console trap revealed four AR-15 full auto switches.

Albino and Garcia were both charged with:

Criminal possession weapon

Criminal possession firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon with ammunition feeding device

Criminal possession of rapid-fire modification device (AR-15 full auto switches, four counts)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession cannabis

They were arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

