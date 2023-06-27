2 Missing Boys, Both 12, Drove Away From Central Mass Home In SUV, Likely Headed To NY

Amari Siders and Zyaire Siders were last seen on Monday, June 26, and they are believed to be driving a white Toyota 4Runner Highlander with Massachusetts license plate 4AN622, Southbridge police said.

They were spotted in northern Connecticut in the the town of Vernon in Tolland County.

Police believe they are heading to New York, where they are from.

Amari is described as four feet 10 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds. He has straight brown hair. Zyaire is five feet tall and weighs 90 pounds with an afro-style haircut, authorities said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Southbridge Police Department at 508-764-5420.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.