2 In Serious Condition After Being Struck By Car In Region

The crash took place in Sullivan County around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 29 on Route 17 in the town of Thompson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Sienna was disabled on the right shoulder of the roadway, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Levi Mann, age 69, of Liberty, and William Mann, age 20, from Cochecton, stepped outside of the vehicle and were standing in a grassy area next to the shoulder when a man lost control of his 2013 Ford Taurus, Nevel said.

Nevel said the driver, later identified as Akeem Small, age 26, from Monticello, lost control and struck several guide rails before hitting the men.

Both were transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown with multiple external and internal injuries and are listed in serious condition, he added.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone who may have been a witness to this crash or observed the white Ford Taurus prior to the crash is asked to contact the New York State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference case number 11491366.

