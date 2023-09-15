2 Injured, Including Motorcyclist, In Rockland County Crash

The collision took place in Rockland County in Orangeburg around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the intersection of West Orangeburg Road and Hunt Road.

According to Capt. Michael Shannon of the Orangetown Police, a 2020 Nissan Altima four-door sedan, driven by Frantzley Gouboth, age unknown, of Haverstraw, was traveling west on West Orangeburg Road.

A 2007 Suzuki S83 motorcycle, operated by Israel Grajales-Lopez, age unknown, of Hillcrest, was traveling east on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Gouboth made a left turn onto Hunt Road and a collision occurred in the intersection causing Grajalas-Lopez to be ejected from the motorcycle, Shannon said.

The Orangeburg Fire Department, South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland County Paramedics also responded to the scene.

Grajalas-Lopez was transported to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition.

Gouboth was transported to Nyack Hospital in stable condition.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

