2 Charged In Murder Of Rockland County Man Hid Body In Crawl Space Of Home

Rockland County residents Constantinos Doonan, age 31, and Jo-Ann Haughey, age 26, both of New City, were charged on Thursday, Dec. 7, with the January murder of an area man, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh and Clarkstown Police Chief Jeffrey Wanamaker.

On or about and between Sunday, Jan. 29, and Monday, Jan. 30, Doonan and Haughey, acting individually and in concert with each other, killed Constantinos Mastakouris at 45 Ruth Drive in New City, said the District Attorney's Office.

Mastakouris was the owner of the residence and lived there with family members, including Doonan and Haughey, and their two young children. Mastakouris is Doonan’s grandfather, officials said.

After Doonan and Haughey killed Mastakouris, they hid his body in a crawl space located in the residence, where the couple slept with their children.

The duo are also accused of stealing property belonging to Mastakouris, the DA's Office said.

Doonan and Haughey were charged with the following:

Murder

Burglary

Two counts of grand larceny

Three counts of possession of stolen property

Concealment of a human corpse

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

“I would like to commend the investigation by the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau on this case," said Walsh. "The alleged actions of the defendants show a clear disregard for human life. What makes this case very troubling is the grandfather and grandson relationship between the defendant and victim."

Doonan and Haughey were arraigned and remanded without bail to the Rockland County Jail.

If convicted they face 25 years to life in prison.

