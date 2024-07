The collision happened in Putnam County on Sunday, July 21 just after 5:30 p.m., when two cars crashed at the intersection of Route 6 and Croton Falls Road (Route 34) in Mahopac.

According to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, one person received medical transport while another was taken to a hospital.

The intersection was closed for around 40 minutes until the cars involved were removed.

