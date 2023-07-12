2 Busted With 1,000 Grams Of Cocaine In Hudson Valley Stop, Police Say

On Tuesday, July 11, New York State Police along with K9 Kell, stopped a 2008 black Nissan Altima on Route 17 in Orange County in the town of Woodbury for violations.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan J. Mateo, age 31 from Cayaga County in Moravia, and the front seat passenger was identified as Dylan J. Murdock, age 30 from Oswego County in Fulton.

While troopers were interviewing Mateo and Murdock, K9 Kell was alerted to drugs in the trunk. Upon opening the trunk, K9 Kell showed further interest in a gray backpack located within, said Trooper Steve Nevel.

Upon searching the backpack approximately 1,077 grams of cocaine in the form of a rectangular block was located contained in plastic wrap, Nevel said.

Mateo and Murdock were taken into custody. Mateo was in possession of approximately $5,560 and Murdock had approximately $197.00.

Both defendants were arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court on criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled s with intent to sell.

Both men were remanded to Orange County Jail with their next scheduled appearance set for Monday, July 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.