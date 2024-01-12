19-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash, Police Say

The collision occurred in Orange County around 7:40 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 on Route 17 in the town of Goshen, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

Nevel said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Chevy Traverse, driven by Queen County resident Andrew Joel Johnson, age 19, of Far Rockaway, was traveling west on Route 17 when for unknown reasons he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle exited the roadway striking a tree, Nevel said.

Johnson was extracted from the vehicle and transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown in serious condition with internal injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

