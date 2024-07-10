18-year-Old Rockland Woman Killed In Bergen County Crash, Police Say

The 2019 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by the 18-year-old Haverstrawn, NY man, was heading east on E. Palisade Avenue in Englewood when it was struck by a Jeep Cherokee in the westbound lanes, that had been turning left onto Dana Place, Englewood Police Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The front driver's side of the Jeep collided with the Yamaha at the intersection, ejecting the Stony Point, NY woman and the operator, Pulice said.

Both motorcycle riders were rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where the woman died and the operator was reported in stable condition with serious injuries as of press time.

The driver of the Jeep, a 52-year-old Englewood woman, was not injured.

